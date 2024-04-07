Two Atlanta based chef named finalists for prestigious award

ATLANTA — Two local chefs were named finalists for a very prestigious award.

Rod Lassiter and Parnass Savang were named finalists for the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef in the Southeast.

The award honors chefs who set high standards and create a sustainable work culture.

They are with Talat Market in southeast Atlanta which uses Thai techniques and features local Georgia ingredients.

“Your vision, and continued dedication to excellence—both on and beyond the plate—make you true leaders of American culinary. Thank you for all you are doing to set a better standard for our industry and broader food system,” said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation.

