Trump facing hefty prison time with charges levied against him in federal case

ATLANTA — If former President Donald Trump is found guilty of the federal charges levied against him, he could be facing significant time.

Former federal prosecutor Bill Thomas went through the indictment with Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln.

He said the charges are very serious and if convicted, come with hefty prison time.

“If there is a conviction, the penalties that are associated with each change are significant,” Thomas said. “They carry significant penalties.”

Thomas is now a defense attorney for businesses and individuals facing federal crimes. He said it’s likely federal prosecutors had several teams of analysts, attorneys, and investigators working on this indictment for months before it was filed.

“There are massive amounts of resources that have been thrown at this particular investigation,” Thomas said.

The indictment accuses Trump and his aid of misleading and concealing highly classified documents at his Palm Beach resort, Mar-a-Lago.

Thomas said just for the 31 counts related to the willfully retaining national security documents charge, Trump could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

“The penalties here range between five and 20 years,” Thomas said.

Trump could also be sentenced to another seven to nine years for the other counts in the indictment, including obstruction of justice.

“We will all anxiously await the outcome of this and see what happens,” Thomas said.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges.

If convicted, a judge will consider the charges, the history of similar cases, and whether or not the defendant accepts guilt before calculating a sentence.

Metro attorney says Trump’s attack of federal, Georgia prosecutors could backfire on him Trump made his first public appearance after that indictment over the weekend here in Georgia.

