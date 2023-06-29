Training facility protester arrested after group throws spoiled meat at police

ATLANTA — A demonstration in Atlanta by groups opposed to the Atlanta Public Safety Training Facility led to a brief confrontation between city police and the demonstrators on Wednesday morning.

Atlanta police said demonstrators protesting outside of a bank were told to leave the property and remain on the public sidewalk.

However, police say several protesters “began yelling they were not going to move,” before eventually leaving.

Atlanta police say one demonstrator dumped a bag of spoiled meat onto the bank steps, which others then picked up and threw toward police.

Officers found one of the people who had thrown the spoiled meat and took her into custody.

She was identified as Aidan Wood, a 27-year-old from Lansing, Mich.

Wood was charged with obstruction and simple assault and taken into custody at the Fulton County Jail.

The bank protest incident was part of a previously announced “Week of Action” by the various groups opposed to the training facility.

The planned events were described as opportunities for opponents of the facility to hold a variety of dialogues, discussions, demonstrations, and other gatherings.

The series of events is expected to continue through Friday.

