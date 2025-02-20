Todd and Julie Chrisley haven’t spoken in 2 years, daughter Savannah says

ATLANTA — Since Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to their respective federal prisons, neither one of them have been able to talk to each other, their daughter Savannah says.

In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Savannah Chrisley said her parents are struggling while in prison and claims they have been retaliated against because she has been so outspoken about the poor conditions Savannah says they are living in.

“It’s been two years, and they haven’t spoken a word to each other,” Savannah Chrisley said. “They’ve been together almost 30 years, and they’ve never gone a day in their life without being with one another. And that’s been a challenge that should never happen.”

The young Chrisley said the Bureau of Prisons strives to keep families together, but she says, “That is so far from the truth.”

“They make it almost impossible for you to communicate with loved ones. They make it almost impossible to visit. They don’t make anything easy. And there should never be a time to where they keep them from communicating. And they do,” Savannah Chrisley said.

Savannah Chrisley claims that the prisons interfere with the mail, emails and claims someone stole mail at her father’s prison in Pensacola.

“It sucks. It sucks that my parents are going through what they’re going through, but like I said, we’re gonna take this and make something great out of it,” Chrisley said.

Julie and Todd Chrisley were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud back in 2019.

Julie Chrisley was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019. Prosecutors said the couple submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans.

Julie Chrisley sent a fake credit report and bank statements showing far more money than they had in their accounts to a California property owner in July 2014 while trying to rent a home.

A few months after they began using the home, in October 2014, they refused to pay rent, causing the owner to have to threaten them with eviction.

The money the Chrisleys received from their reality television show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” went to a company they controlled called 7C’s Productions, but they didn’t declare it as income on federal tax returns, prosecutors said.

The couple failed to file or pay their federal income taxes on time for multiple years.

The family had moved to Tennessee by the time the indictment was filed but the criminal charges stem from when they lived in Atlanta’s northern suburbs.

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

