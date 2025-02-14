Time to be weather aware: Severe storms possible early Sunday morning. What you need to know

ATLANTA — Enjoy the sun while it lasts because it’s going to be another stormy weekend across North Georgia.
There is a risk of severe weather starting very late Saturday night but especially Sunday morning. As a line of heavy rain moves into the area, there will be embedded storms that could produce strong, damaging wind gusts and even brief, spin-up tornadoes.
The highest risk for strong and severe storms across our area will be from Atlanta westward, with a lower threat farther east.
“As we head through Saturday night and into early on Sunday, a warm front that has energy for storms with it, is going to make more progress into North Georgia on Saturday night and very early on Sunday morning,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
You are going to want to be weather aware Sunday morning has the storms move in.
