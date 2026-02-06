Thursday would have been baseball legend Hank Aaron’s 92nd birthday

ATLANTA — On this day, 92 years ago, Hammerin’ Hank Aaron made his way into the world.

The baseball legend was born on Feb. 5, 1934 in Mobile, Alabama. He passed away on Jan. 22, 2021 in Atlanta.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer got to spend some time with his widow, Billye Aaron, to talk about the hate he endured to change both baseball and America.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Mrs. Aaron walked Greer through the museum in her home of the memories they shared and some of the battles he faced on his journey to his record-breaking 755th home run.

“I saw him looking over, trying to find me, and in a few minutes, he came to the box where I am. But we embraced, and he just kind of split up and he said, ‘We did it,’” she remembered.

All week, the Atlanta Braves have been cutting the ribbon at refurbished high school baseball fields that bear Hank Aaron’s name.

Channel 2 Action News was there as the ribbon was cut and Mrs. Aaron threw out the first pitch at Booker T. Washington High School on Wednesday.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group