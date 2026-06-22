There are finally peach trees along Peachtree Street. Here’s where you can find them

ATLANTA — More than 70 Atlanta streets have the name “Peachtree” in them, yet there are few, if any, actual peach trees. That is about to change.

There are now small groves of peach trees at Underground Atlanta and at Woodruff Park.

They were brought to downtown Atlanta from Fort Valley, Georgia, and were put in place starting at 5 a.m. on Monday.

The nonprofit Atlanta Way 2.0, which specializes in civic engagement and making the city better, thought, what better way than Atlanta’s signature tree on its signature street.

The idea started with a poetic line from a piece by Sundiata Rush: “Like growing peach trees on Peachtree Street.”

These 16 trees started life at Pearson Farm and now don’t have peaches left to pick.

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But they are bearing fruit as a part of the excitement downtown, with the FIFA World Cup this summer and beyond.

“We are sprucing up, building, renovating. Community is coming together to boost culture, and we believe nature and sustainability should be and is a part of that. So, we’re seeing that in real time here,” Rush told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach.

The peach trees arrive just in time for Peach Fest, which is moving to Underground Atlanta this year on July 12, leading up to the final World Cup match in Atlanta.

“So, there’s going to be 50 chefs here, craft cocktails, entertainment, family-friendly fun, good times here, and to have these peach trees here at the same time is just a miracle,” said Lyle Baldes with Underground Atlanta.

The trees will stay in their crates, as just a temporary installation through the end of summer, but will eventually get planted.

They’ve already had interest from businesses, the arts center and a church.

“If anyone else wants to plant a peach tree and have property on Peachtree Street, let us know because we would love to put them up and down Peachtree from Buckhead to Downtown,” Britton Edwards from Atlanta Way 2.0 said.

These first 16 will get stored, then transferred and planted over the winter when the peach trees are dormant.

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