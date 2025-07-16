Ted Turner Bridge, closed for 7 years, is now back open, hoping to ease downtown traffic

ATLANTA — A major connection point in downtown Atlanta is open again.

For the last seven years, the Ted Turner Bridge has been shut down, forcing drivers to detour blocks out of the way to get around one block.

This new bridge and viaduct, one block linking Forsyth and Spring streets, reopened at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“I’m definitely looking forward to see how the traffic will be now,” driver Shan Chivers said.

The bridge’s old infrastructure was aging and in disrepair, forcing the city to close the bridge in 2018.

With the bridge finally back open, it lets drivers continue on directly to Mercedes-Benz Stadium or the eventual Centennial Yards.

Chivers, who works nearby, said the reopening of the bridge should unclog surrounding streets, especially during the afternoon rush hour.

“Sometimes, getting off at five, the traffic is horrible. Like, I might sit in one spot trying to leave out the government building for 30-40 minutes,” Chivers said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and ATL DOT Commissioner Solomon Caviness walked the new bridge before it reopened on Wednesday morning.

Dickens called it a “better, smoother route throughout this city.”

They said as the city adds more residential downtown, people who live and work in the area can now get to shops, restaurants and venues.

“These business owners have had traffic problems. Their customers say, ‘Where do I go? How do I get there?’ So now you’re going to be able to have a smoother commute, a better way to get to businesses,” said Andrew Thurman with South Downtown Atlanta.

Developers of South Downtown, who are renovating and redeveloping buildings, bringing in new tenants and restaurants, said the bridge was a needed connection for next year’s World Cup matches at the stadium, but also the future entertainment district.

“To have the ability to crossover between developments and circulation of traffic, foot, bike traffic is going to be critical,” Thurman said.

So far, MARTA buses are still turning north or south, and many drivers may be following GPS that doesn’t show the bridge is open, but they’ll soon figure it out.

ATL DOT said they’re also syncing up all the new traffic signals to keep things running smoothly.

