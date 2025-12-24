Take a look at Atlanta’s $35 million White House replica

ATLANTA — The first time you see it, you’ll have to do a double-take and make sure you’re still in metro Atlanta and not in Washington, D.C.

Metro Atlanta has its very own replica of the White House on Briarcliff Road.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen learned if you want to live like a president, you can. But it’ll cost you $35 million.

“How cool is it? Who wouldn’t want to live in a home that everyone talks about?” real estate expert Maja Sly said.

The 16,500 square foot main house features an Oval Office, and the property also features a 6,700 square foot guest house known as the West Wing.

The main residence has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and four half-baths. One of the bedrooms is inspired by the Lincoln Bedroom and another is the Queen’s Bedroom.

The house also has a banquet hall that can hold up to 250 people, a theater, game room, two meditation rooms and a piano salon.

“You can’t have driven down this street over the past 20 years and not talked about the house or thought about, ‘Who lives there?’” Sly said.

It was the dream home of Iranian-born developer Fred Milani, built to be a nearly exact replica of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Collyn Gomez and Marcy McKean have walked by often.

Petersen asked, if they could afford it, would they live in Atlanta’s White House?

“No, thank you,” they replied, saying it brings a little too much attention.

But Sly says someone will put an offer on it.

“There are a lot of people getting crazy rich right now,” she said.

For a commander-in-chief wannabe, getting up in the morning and tucking in at night in the White House is an opportunity of a lifetime.

“This home is history in Atlanta,” Sly described.

Take a look inside the replica estate in the gallery below.

