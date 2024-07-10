Suspects caught on camera rummaging through purses, stealing items at Atlanta yoga studio

ATLANTA — Crimestoppers Atlanta is offering a reward for information about a pair of suspected thieves.
The incident happened Saturday afternoon, just after 2:30 p.m.
Atlanta police say the suspect was caught on surveillance footage going through bags and purses at the M3 Yoga and Hot Pilates Atlanta business on DeKalb Avenue.
A witness told officers the suspect had a woman with them and that they left in a gray car, possibly a Dodge Charger.
Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637) You do not have to your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.
