Suspects caught on camera rummaging through purses, stealing items at Atlanta yoga studio

ATLANTA — Crimestoppers Atlanta is offering a reward for information about a pair of suspected thieves.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened Saturday afternoon, just after 2:30 p.m.

Atlanta police say the suspect was caught on surveillance footage going through bags and purses at the M3 Yoga and Hot Pilates Atlanta business on DeKalb Avenue.

A witness told officers the suspect had a woman with them and that they left in a gray car, possibly a Dodge Charger.

TRENDING STORIES:

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637) You do not have to your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Rental truck crashes into CVS as thieves try to steal ATM





©2024 Cox Media Group