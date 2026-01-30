Surveillance video released in Atlanta sexual assault case

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects connected to a reported sexual assault earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta investigators responded to a report of a sexual assault on Jan. 22 in the area of Cosmopolitan Drive NE.

Atlanta police have released surveillance video showing two individuals they believe may be connected to the investigation. Detectives are urging anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the incident to come forward.

TRENDING STORIES:

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group