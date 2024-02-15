Students return to classes at Atlanta high school after 4 shot in parking lot

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are still trying to figure out who opened fire in the parking lot of a southwest Atlanta high school on Wednesday, injuring four students during a drive-by shooting.

On Thursday, they added extra security at the school as classes were back in session.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An officer was present at the entrance to the property checking every vehicle that wanted to enter the parking lot of Benjamin E. Mays High School.

“It’s not something you take lightly, you’re not just gonna come into school and be happy,” student Tamar Echols told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes. “No, I was shaken up yesterday and now I gotta get up and go and come back.”

All four students who were injured Wednesday are expected to be okay, but Principal Ramon Garner told Fernandes he still has dozens of grief counselors available for students and staff.

He said the shooting doesn’t define the school.

“Today was about taking care of each other. Wrapping our arms around each other and giving each other space. We talk a lot about the power of positive teams and so today we faced some adversity yesterday,” Garner said.

TRENDING STORIES:

“This morning when we were coming in, admin and teachers said ‘Good morning how are you feeling? Are you okay?’ That is the first step,” Echols said. “Me as a student, I know I’m going to want an adult to ask me if I’m okay. I want you to care about how I feel and make sure that I’m okay.”

Police have some leads that they’re not willing to share publicly at the moment.

But it’s important to mention that Atlanta police detained three people yesterday who were all in a car believed to be involved in the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Personal information may have been leaked during Fulton Co. cyberattack, officials say

©2023 Cox Media Group