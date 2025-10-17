Stores, restaurants in Midtown Atlanta say street construction is costing them business

ATLANTA — Competing construction projects are concerning business owners in Midtown.

Some said road closures have lasted so long that they could have to shut down or reduce operating hours.

Ayman Kamel runs two restaurants in Midtown for K5 Hospitality.

“Bad traffic is a silent killer of a business in a neighborhood,” Kamel said.

He said this month, construction projects on 10th Street, Piedmont Road, and Juniper Street have caused dinner reservations to dip.

Drivers stopped on main arteries through Midtown told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco that it can feel more like a parking lot during rush hour around there.

“It’s awful. It’s a nightmare,” Kate Singerman said.

The Midtown Alliance is a non-profit that works with the City of Atlanta to improve public streets in the neighborhood.

Spokesperson Brian Carr said one of the main projects blocking roads there right now aims to widen and improve sidewalk and bike lane safety. It’s called the Juniper Street Complete Street Project.

It started in May 2023. Currently, it is five months behind schedule.

“Construction is expected to be substantially complete on the corridor by the end of the year,” Carr said. “Remaining work includes landscaping, adding lane markings, and making the new traffic signals operational, among other tasks.”

The Midtown Alliance said other construction projects have interrupted the process.

“While work has generally followed projected timelines, concurrent projects on Juniper Street by other entities involving new development construction, watershed maintenance, and fiber installation have affected our construction team’s schedule at different stages,” Carr said.

“We can do way better,” Kamel said. “Why can’t we work overnight?”

According to Atlanta 311, construction crews must comply with the city’s noise ordinance.

The city did approve Saturday work in August.

The Midtown Alliance expects that to help the crew finish the project by the end of the year.

“Instead of blocking two lanes, just block one,” Kamel said. “I know it might cost the city a little bit more, but it’s worth every penny because you’re going to keep Midtown alive.”

The Midtown Alliance said to keep in mind, 100,000 people are working, living, and visiting the area every day.

So, Carr said to plan your route and know detour options in advance to keep supporting local shops.,

