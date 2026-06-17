State senators advance past runoff in race for Georgia’s lieutenant governors

ATLANTA — The polls in Georgia closed at 7 p.m., leaving elections staff across the state to tally up ballots for each race.

For Georgia Republican voters, State Sen. Greg Dolezal and former State Sen. John F. Kennedy were going head to head for a shot at being Georgia’s next Lt. Governor.

Georgia Democratic voters had to choose between State Sen. Josh McLaurin and former State Sen. Nabilah Parkes.

[LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Georgia votes in 2026 primary runoffs]

The Associated Press has now called the races for Dolezal and McLaurin.

Dolezal currently serves Georgia’s 27th District, covering most of Forsyth County.

Before venturing into politics, Dolezal worked in ministry at North Point Church, was a tour manager for Christian musician Tom Tomlin and helped launch Passion City Church in the City of Atlanta.

Dolezal was first elected to the state senate in 2018, eventually ascending to the role of Chairman of the Georgia Senate Transportation Committee.

As a senator, Dolezal prioritized property tax relief and traffic gridlock problems, according to his campaign.

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McLaurin is the current state senator for Georgia’s 14th District, covering parts of the northern metro Atlanta area, mostly in Cobb, Cherokee and Bartow counties. McLaurin has served in his role as a state senator since 2023.

Before winning election to the senate, McLaurin served four years in the Georgia House of Representatives and is a practicing attorney in the state.

As an attorney at Krevolin + Horst, McLaurin’s specialty is commercial litigation.

According to McLaurin’s campaign, his focus in the Georgia General Assembly has been on consumer protections and veteran services, including for service-related PTSD.

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