Southwest Airlines say flights delayed due to ‘brief’ technological issue

ATLANTA — Are you flying Southwest today and your flight has been delayed?

According to the airline, a technological issue has disrupted operations, including your flight.

This issue, however, has now been fixed, the airline said.

The airline released the following statement to Channel 2 Action News:

“Southwest Airlines has resolved a brief technology issue that was caused by a power outage at one of our data centers in the Dallas area this afternoon. While we were able to continue overall operations, some flights across the system were delayed while our Teams addressed the outage and restarted systems. We apologize to our Customers and appreciate their patience as we work to get them to their destinations as quickly and safely as possible.”

It is unclear what caused the issue.

