Does your child’s school test for lead? What we found when we asked metro districts

ATLANTA — It’s an issue affecting schools all across the country and here in metro Atlanta -- contaminated water.

Doctors warn even small amounts of lead can cause developmental issues in kids.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Sophia Choi looked at how Georgia schools are tackling the water worries and found one district leading the way.

Currently, neither Georgia nor the federal government has any regulations requiring schools to test for lead in water.

It is up to each district to decide when and how they test water and what to do when they find lead in it.

Students at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Southeast Atlanta drink freely from the fountains.

But sometimes Atlanta Public Schools will block off fountains with caution tape to protect students from lead contamination.

“We put yellow tape around those, put notes on them to make sure that everyone knew that this water source… is something that you cannot use until we get it fixed,” said Seth Coleman, Atlanta Public Schools director of media relations and social media.

They can’t use them because lead is so dangerous to kids.

“So, any level of lead exposure is too much. There really is no safe level of lead exposure,” said Dr. Samira Brown, with Piedmont Pediatrics.

She said treating children with high levels of lead is common and worrisome, with so much at stake.

“Developmental delays. They can have irritability. They can have trouble sleeping. They can have definitely anemia,” Brown said.

To prevent lead exposure, Atlanta Public Schools tests every single water source at every single school and every single building it uses, every five years.

The district started after witnessing the Flint, Michigan water crisis nearly a decade ago.

During the crisis, thousands of children were exposed to lead from the school drinking water.

