SINE DIE: What’s going to the governor’s desk and what still needs to be voted on

ATLANTA — It’s the final day of the Georgia legislative session and late Friday afternoon, the General Assembly finally approved a nearly $38 billion budget.

That budget approval only came after the governor’s office adjusted its tax revenue estimates up by more than $50 million.

Coming up with a budget is the only thing the legislature is constitutionally obliged to do.

Democrats voted for the budget though some worried that given what’s happening with the economy, the increased tax revenue adjustment may come back to bite them.

“The macroeconomic picture has changed pretty dramatically in just over the last few days,” Atlanta Democrat Scott Holcomb said.

The sweeping tariffs levied by President Donald Trump have caused havoc in global financial markets, dropping another 2,000 points Friday, fueling recession fears.

Hatchett acknowledged the turmoil but said lawmakers could always come back and make adjustments.

“This is our No. 1 job, and I don’t think anybody in here, we could come back and correcting something that all of a sudden unforeseen by us we have to correct,” State Rep. Matt Hatchett said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Brian Kemp signed the controversial religious liberty bill into law, insisting it was needed to protect people of faith from unwarranted government intrusion.

“I think it’s a commonsense piece of legislation that mirrors what the vast majority of states in the United States have done,” Kemp said.

But Duluth Democrat Ruwa Romman insists that without an underlying civil rights law, which Georgia doesn’t have, the bill gives people a license to discriminate.

“Because at the end of the day, those who will bear the brunt of this are not those in the majority. It’ll be us, people in the religious minority,” Romman said.

Awaiting action Friday

DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION: Georgia’s public schools and colleges would be banned from having any programs or activities that advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion under House Bill 127.

REGULATION RESTRICTION: Senate Bill 28 would give lawmakers more oversight over regulations created by state agencies.

LIBRARY CRIMES: Librarians in public libraries, K-12 schools and colleges could face prosecution if they provide sexually explicit materials to minors under House Bill 483.

IMMIGRATION: Senate Bill 21 would remove legal protections and let people sue governments and government officials who don’t follow Georgia laws requiring cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

GUN TAX BREAKS: House Bill 79 would offer a four-day sales tax holiday on guns, ammunition and safety devices, while offering income tax credits of up to $300 for paying for gun safety courses.

CLARENCE THOMAS STATUE: The state would put up a privately financed statue of U.S. Supreme Court Justice and Georgia native Clarence Thomas under House Bill 254.

ELECTIONS: Georgia’s secretary of state would be required to leave a bipartisan group that lets officials share data to keep voter rolls accurate under House Bill 397 and Senate Bill 175.

PUBLIC RECORDS: Senate Bill 12 would exempt Georgia state legislators and police departments from some requirements to disclose public records.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

