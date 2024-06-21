She’s been a lifelong Elvis fan and now this GA woman has gotten her dying wish to see Graceland

ATLANTA — It was a lifelong dream of Tonya Guy’s to visit the home of the “King of Rock & Roll,” Elvis Pressley.

Guy, from Augusta, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. She went into remission, but it came back in 2023 and spread to her brain, WREG-TV said.

She is currently in hospice care and her dying wish was to visit Graceland. That dream came true this week, made possible by the Twilight Wish Foundation and Crescent Hospice.

“I just loved his music and the way he dances and plays his music and his heart,” Guy said. “I’m going through the house every bit as much as I can see.”

Her daughter Elizabeth Blackwell got to go with her mother to see the music legend’s home.

“It’s really bittersweet and special for us because we get to spend time together, just the two of us, and try to make some lasting memories,” Blackwell told WREG-TV.

Blackwell said her mother has always loved Elvis and was so excited to tour his home.

“I think she loved the older Elvis when he had a little bit longer hair and the pork chops. So, she’s always been goo-goo-gaga over Elvis Presley,” Blackwell said. “She enjoyed it very much. All of it.”

Blackwell said the people at Graceland were very kind to her mother and welcomed her with open arms.

“Someone at Graceland came up and prayed for her and gave us hugs,” Blackwell said.

Since 2003, the Twilight Wish Foundation has granted nearly 6,000 wishes for seniors.

