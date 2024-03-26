Seniors fear for safety following rash of car break-ins in Southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — People who lived in a senior apartment complex say they worry about their safety after someone broke into a dozen vehicles at the Gateway Capitol View apartments in Southwest Atlanta late Saturday night.

“People are afraid. You don’t know who might shoot you,” resident Egele Morrison said.

Morrison said his car has been broken into three times in recent months. He waited in the parking lot Monday as crews cleared up broken auto glass and replaced the broken window.

“They just went into the console and pulled everything out. There wasn’t anything to steal,” Morrison said.

Another resident said she must shell out nearly $200 to fix her broken window.

“It’s frustrating. Being on a fixed income and I have to pay deductibles, insurance and all that. I’d rather have an accident than someone just vandalizing,” resident Connie Bowen said.

A resident whose car was broken into in December said the thieves attempted to steal her vehicle.

“They broke my steering column and the side mirror. It cost over $800 to fix,” Denise Miller said.

Residents said the apartment complex needs to install a security gate at the parking lot entrance, and at a stairwell at the rear of the parking lot.

“You can’t control criminal minds, but with a gate up, that would deter them,” Morrison said.

Atlanta Police are investigating the break-ins.

When Channel 2′s Tom Regan attempted to ask an apartment property office employee about the break-ins, he and his videographer were asked to leave the property.

Regan also sought a comment from the apartment management company but did not get a formal response.

