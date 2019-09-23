  • Seeing smoke? Junkyard fire creating smoke that can be seen for miles

    ATLANTA - A large junkyard fire in northwest Atlanta has created a cloud of smoke that can be seen for miles.

    Atlanta Fire Rescue crews are battling the flames at a metal recycling plant on Regina Dr. near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

    The junk is fueling the fire, making it difficult for crews to put out. Atlanta Fire tweeted out that this will be "an extended operation." 

    NewsChopper 2 over the scene shows the size of the pile of junk that is keeping the fire burning.

