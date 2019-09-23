Seeing smoke? Junkyard fire creating smoke that can be seen for miles

ATLANTA - A large junkyard fire in northwest Atlanta has created a cloud of smoke that can be seen for miles.
Atlanta Fire Rescue crews are battling the flames at a metal recycling plant on Regina Dr. near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
The junk is fueling the fire, making it difficult for crews to put out. Atlanta Fire tweeted out that this will be "an extended operation."
🚨 Atlanta Fire working to extinguish a large fire at a junk yard on Regina Dr NW near Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. Will be an extended operation. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/HaQDLskQER— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) September 23, 2019
NewsChopper 2 over the scene shows the size of the pile of junk that is keeping the fire burning.
The fire is at scrap yard on Regina off Hollowell Parkway and HE Holmes Dr. No traffic delays. It's a big pile so you may see that smoke for a bit as @ATLFireRescue works to put it out. pic.twitter.com/pTLPFSXsOC— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) September 23, 2019
Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for LIVE updates from the scene.
Firefighters battling a junkyard fire that is sending smoke high up into the sky and visible for miles. Crews say it's a metal recycling plant and the junk is creating problems putting it out. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/fMSn2FpqeP— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) September 23, 2019
If you are noticing thick black smoke in the sky near downtown Atlanta this is what it is. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/jng767zI0e— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) September 23, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}