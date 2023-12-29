Reward offered for information in deadly double shooting at Mississippi dogfighting event

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss — Several animal rights organizations are offering a reward for information regarding a shooting at a dogfighting event that left two, including an Atlanta man, dead.

Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy are offering $5,000 for information leading to the capture of the individuals responsible for the execution-style shooting death of two men in Collins, Mississippi, and the operators of the animal fighting event where it took place.

According to the investigation, two men were brought to a local hospital in the back of a pickup truck shortly after midnight on Nov. 26. Covington County Coroner Chris DaQuila pronounced them dead at 12:40 a.m.

The two victims were identified as 25-year-old D’Andre “Peanut” Ducksworth of Atlanta and 27-year-old Reshun Goudy.

According to organization leaders, the shooting took place on Nov. 25 at a dogfighting event in the Jones Chapel community. Officials said dozens of people were in attendance, including many who came from outside of Mississippi.

The address, property owner and dogfighting event operators have not been identified.

“Dogfighting is barbaric, but it is almost always bound up with narcotics trafficking, gambling, money laundering, and other crimes,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action. “And in this case, the dogfight was the setting for a double homicide, with a possible execution-style killing of two young men. It is critical that people with knowledge of these horrifying human and animal crimes step forward and give information to the sheriff to apprehend individuals who will continue to menace the community.”

Jennifer McDonald, Duckworth’s mother, has posted on social media pleading for witnesses to step forward with information on the shooting.

Officials said no possible leads have been reported despite dozens of potential witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281.

