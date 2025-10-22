Reward offered to identify Atlanta shooting suspect

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a shooting suspect.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the foot on Friday, at approximately 9:25 p.m., at 231 18th Street NW in Atlanta.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators from the Aggravated Assault Unit were called to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

