Rent spike forcing another midtown Atlanta restaurant to close

ATLANTA — Another Atlanta restaurant is closing its doors as new developments drive up rent prices.

Henry’s Tavern on 10th St. in Midtown closes Nov. 30.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco learned it’s the latest business catering to a large base of LGBTQ+ customers that has shuttered in the last few years.

Joe’s on Juniper, Einstein’s and Outwrite closed previously.

The owner of Henry’s, Maureen Kalmanson, said she had no choice but to close.

“The opportunity to raise rent has presented itself in a big way because of all of the growth here, and I think lots of landlords take huge advantage of that because they can,” Kalmanson said.

Henry’s is nestled between trees, tucked away from the skyscrapers that loom overhead.

“This place has lots of personality,” Steve Gedaly said.

Gedaly has been a customer there for years. The staff recognizes him by name.

“It’s family to them, and it’s home. Most of the guests are pretty regular, so they become friends with those people,” Kalmanson said.

She said when she told her staff about the closure, they cried.

“It was incredibly sad,” Kalmanson said.

Henry’s is not alone. Last week, the owner of Hodgepodge Coffee sent a letter to customers explaining the neighborhood is so desirable, that the rent spike was too high to handle.

It will close Dec. 31 after 12 years in business.

Henry’s was open for 10 years.

Fondly named after the owner’s dog, customers would post photos of their own dogs on the wall.

Outside, many would bring their pets along for lunch.

They said Henry’s felt less impersonal than other spots in midtown Atlanta.

“I was so upset,” Gedaly said. “There’s very few independent, friendly places around town here, and this is, like, the friendliest one. I come all the time.”

