Renaissance Awards pays tribute to Channel 2’s Fred Blankenship, scholarship winners

ATLANTA — Channel 2’s Fred Blankenship was among those honored during the Renaissance Awards on May 2.

The 100 Black Men of South Metro Atlanta hosted the high-energy scholarship fundraiser and celebration in East Point.

Themed “Built For This,” the celebration honored more than 60 young men and 19 graduating seniors from the Rites of Passage Leadership Academy and the MIRROR 100 Program.

Blankenship received the Renaissance Award for Excellence in Media.

The Renaissance Awards served to spotlight a rising generation of young men who are prepared to make a lasting impact in their communities.

The event also recognized distinguished leaders for their contributions to culture, community and opportunity.

Chris Cooper, a board member and co-chair of the Rites of Passage Leadership Academy, emphasized the significance of the event.

“This night represents the power of mentorship in action,” Cooper said. “Our ROP seniors reflect years of commitment, discipline and growth. They are stepping into their next chapter with clarity and confidence—and they are absolutely Built For This.”

Besides Blankenship, Grammy Award-winning artist and activist Michael “Killer Mike” Render was recognized with the Renaissance Award for Excellence in Arts and Entertainment.

Dr. F. DuBois Bowman, president of Morehouse College, will be honored as a Renaissance Champion of Higher Education and Black Male Achievement.

Attendees of the Renaissance Awards experienced a red-carpet arrival and an exclusive VIP reception.

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