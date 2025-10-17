Rapper NBA YoungBoy’s Atlanta concert canceled without explanation

ATLANTA — Just days before rapper NBA YoungBoy was set to perform at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, the concert was canceled without explanation.

State Farm Arena posted a statement on social media on Thursday night saying they decided to cancel the concert.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to State Farm Arena for more details on what led to the decision, but has not heard back.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, performed at the same venue on Wednesday night.

During that concert, rumors swirled on social media that the 25-year-old had been given a Key to the City.

The Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film, Entertainment and Nightlife clarified that this was not the case. They added that the City of Atlanta has not given out a Key to the City in a “very, very long time and does not currently issue this commendation.”

Last year, he was sentenced to federal prison on a gun charge, but received a pardon from President Donald Trump.

The shows are part of the rapper’s MASA (Make America Slime Again) Tour to promote his album of the same name.

Atlanta rapper Offset has joined NBA YoungBoy as an opening act on the tour.

