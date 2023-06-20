Quavo, Offset celebrate what would have been Takeoff’s 29th birthday here in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Migos members Quavo and Offset took to Instagram over the weekend to share how friends and family honored what would have been the late Takeoff’s 29th birthday.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed during a private party at a bowling alley in Houston on Nov. 1. The 28-year-old Lawrenceville native was one-third of the Migos trio.

According to a report from the Houston County Coroner’s office, Takeoff was shot in the head and torso during a fight before he died outside the business.

On Sunday, friends and family gathered at the mural of Takeoff that has been painted along the Atlanta BeltLine near the Old Forth Ward Skate Park.

In an Instagram post by Offset, he said: “Happy birthday rocket man. the greatest to touch a mic!! best spirit ever!! Purest man I know your heart was golden bring me peace bra we celebrate your life because you still right here I love you gang.”

Quavo wrote on social media, “Happy Birthday @yrntakeoff can’t wait for days like this again!!! BEST believe we goin up all week the Rocket way GEEKD.”

Police said that there was no evidence that Takeoff had anything to do with the fight that led to the shooting and that he was just at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Houston police arrested Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, and charged him with murder. Cameron Joshua, 22, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon while he attended the same event.

