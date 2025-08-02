Portion of Peachtree Street to close for 6 hours for building maintenance activity

ATLANTA — A portion of Peachtree Street will close in Atlanta for about six hours on Saturday.
Atlanta Department of Transportation officials said the closure was so building maintenance could be performed at 32 Peachtree Street downtown.
The closure will last from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and detours will be in effect during the period, according to ATLDOT.
The closures will stretch across Peachtree Street from Marietta Street NW to Walton Street NW.
To get around the closure area, ATLDOT says you can take the following detours:
Traveling northbound on Peachtree St. NW:
- Turn right onto Wall St NW
- Turn left onto Shirley C. Franklin Blvd SW
- Turn left onto Auburn Ave NE
- Turn right onto Peachtree St NW to regain normal traffic flow
Traveling southbound on Peachtree St. NW:
- Turn left onto Auburn Ave NE
- Turn right onto Park Pl NE
- Turn right onto Wall St NW
- Turn left onto Peachtree St NW to regain normal traffic flow
Traveling eastbound on Walton St. NW:
- Turn left onto Peachtree St NW
- Turn right onto Auburn Ave NE
- Turn right onto Park Pl NE
- Turn right onto Wall St NW
- Turn left onto Peachtree St NW to regain normal traffic flow
ATLDOT said sidewalks will not be accessible during the closure on Peachtree Street.
