Pollen volume surges to highest count since April 2025

ATLANTA — If you’re suffering from intense, and sudden, allergies in the metro Atlanta area, you’re probably not alone.

While bees and other pollinators might be thrilled by the high pollen count, physicians from Atlanta Allergy & Asthma say patients are likely to experience symptoms from the particles across the metro area.

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According to Atlanta Allergy & Asthma’s daily pollen count, the current level of tree pollen in the metro Atlanta area is Extremely High, with a count of 6,563.

Atlanta Allergy’s data said today’s pollen count is the highest it’s been since April 2, 2025, and is also 16th on the historical pollen count list for the area.

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For pollen at these extreme levels, Atlanta Allergy said it’s likely to experience symptoms such as sneezing, runny nose, coughing or dry throat.

The main tree pollens floating through metro Atlanta air Monday were pine, oak, mulberry, sweet gum and sycamore.

For perspective, Atlanta Allergy said tree pollen is considered high when its counted between 90 and 1,499.

Anything at 1,500 or higher is considered to be in the extremely high range, according to the National Allergy Bureau.

Monday’s pollen count, and its extremity, is part of an even larger surge over the past few days.

On Friday, the pollen count was only registered at 245, before jumping more than there-times that to 996 on Saturday, surging to 2,792 on Sunday, and more than doubling again on Monday to hit 6,563.

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