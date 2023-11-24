Police say Thanksgiving afternoon fight led to shooting on MARTA train

ATLANTA — One man was sent to the hospital late Wednesday afternoon after MARTA police say a fight led to one man shooting the other on a northbound train.

Police say the shooting happened after 30-year-old Benjamin Taylor and 33-year-old Larry Sims got into a fight while riding a MARTA train heading toward the West End station in Southwest Atlanta. Investigators say they were called out to the station around 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon and found Taylor with a gunshot wound.

Sims was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a gun during a felony, and possession of a gun by a convicted felon. Taylor is being charged with aggravated assault. Investigators said Taylor’s injury was not serious.

MARTA police say both men will be permanently banned from all MARTA properties.

