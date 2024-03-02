Police looking for man who hasn’t been seen since checking out of downtown Atlanta hospital

ATLANTA — Authorities are looking for a man who disappeared this week.
Atlanta police said officers are looking for 75-year-old Terry Sykes, who was last seen leaving Grady Memorial Hospital Friday around 3:48 a.m.
Sykes was last seen wearing a brown beanie, black jacket, white tank top and black pants.
Officials added that Sykes is diagnosed with dementia.
Sykes is described as being 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 130 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Sykes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
