Police investigating shooting at Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a gas station on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a BP station on Lee Street SW near Oak Street SW where they found a man who had been shot.

Channel 2 Action News is on the way to the scene. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

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Police have not commented on the victim’s condition, but say he is alert, conscious and breathing.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

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