Police investigating shooting at Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a gas station on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called to a BP station on Lee Street SW near Oak Street SW where they found a man who had been shot.
Channel 2 Action News is on the way to the scene. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police have not commented on the victim’s condition, but say he is alert, conscious and breathing.
There is no word on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group