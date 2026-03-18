Police investigating deadly Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened near Cameron M. Alexander Boulevard NW and Elm Street NW at 8:35 p.m.

Police found a man who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

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His identity has not been released.

Investigators have not shared details about what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

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