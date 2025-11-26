Police investigate deadly shooting at Northwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Northwest Atlanta.

Investigators were called out to an apartment building along Oliver Street NW for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

We are working to learn more about any suspects and the motive behind the shooting.

