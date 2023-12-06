Plan to transform, improve Five Points MARTA Station moves forward

ATLANTA — MARTA’s plan to overhaul the Five Points Rail Station is moving forward.

The station is in the heart of downtown Atlanta, within walking distance of places like State Farm Arena, Georgia State University and the Fulton County Courthouse.

The $206 million overhaul calls for removing and replacing Five Points Station’s concrete canopy.

Customer service amenities will be added and Broad Street will be reconnected to pedestrian traffic.

Five Points is the biggest and busiest rail station for MARTA and connects all four rail lines and nine bus routes.

MARTA said construction is not expected to be finished by the time Atlanta hosts World Cup Matches in 2026, but did say it will ensure the station is ready to host soccer fans.

