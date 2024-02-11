‘A piece of him’; Family of an Atlanta man killed while walking dog wants killers found

ATLANTA — A Southwest Atlanta community sent out a call for help Saturday.

They are trying to find the people who killed Jr. Harris Monday and stole his dog.

Family and friends gathered at Charles Harper Memorial Park near to post flyers and light candles near the spot where he died.

The flyers said police are offering a $2,000 reward to the person who turns in the killers to Crime Stoppers. The family has raised $5,000 on a donation website to add to that.

His sister urged people to donate more to catch those capable of killing her brother.

“I just didn’t believe it, and I didn’t believe it was my brother,” said Liz Robinson.

She said he was checking in with family in a Southwest Atlanta neighborhood Monday when he decided to walk his dog before 8:00 p.m. in the evening.

That’s when police say a group of robbers zeroed in on him at Mitchell St. Southwest and Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. They shot him multiple times before stealing his dog.

One friend who flew in from Cincinnati to support his family Saturday, Dana Smiley, said, “He has loved ones. He has people who really love him, and they took him in such a vicious way.”

An uncle, Alvin Harris, said, “Every time I turn around, he was trying to pick up and help somebody. At all times, and for someone to have done this to him, it hurts me. It hurts me.”

Harris was 44 years old. He didn’t have children, but his mother, Mary Boykins, said his dog was his baby. She is begging for someone to bring the dog back so she can have a piece of him again.

“A piece of him. A piece of him, and for my grandchildren, too. They loved the dog,” said Boykins.

Harris’s sister broke down in tears at that thought.

“She’s still alive. She’s still alive,” cried Robinson.

Police shared three surveillance photos of people who may have witnessed the homicide. Officers hope someone can help them find those people.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact APD Homicide Unit directly at 404-546-4235. You can also send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online here.

