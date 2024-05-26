Person dead after being struck walking along train tracks in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — A person is dead after they were struck walking along train tracks.

Officials responded to the area of E Paces Ferry Road and Roxboro Road. When they arrived, they found an individual dead after being hit by the train.

Norfolk Southern officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a trespasser was killed. The company released the following statement:

“No matter the circumstances, any loss of life is a tragedy – our thoughts are with the family of this person during this difficult time. We would be remiss if we didn’t say that train tracks are simply no place for the public. Train tracks can be uniquely dangerous places that always beg extra care to ensure everyone’s safety.”

It is unclear who the individual was as they have not been identified by police.

