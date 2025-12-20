Peachtree Road section will be temporarily closed for Fox Theatre maintenance

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Department of Transportation says a section of Peachtree Road will be closed for part of the day Monday.

The closure of Peachtree from Ponce De Leon NE to 3rd Street NE is to facilitate maintenance at Fox Theatre and will be in place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sidewalks will also be closed during this time. Officers will be on hand during the closure.

ATL DOT will have a detour in place during the closure.

Traveling southbound on Peachtree St NE:

Turn left onto 3rd St NE

Turn right onto Juniper St NE

Turn right onto Ponce De Leon NE

Turn left onto Peachtree St NE to regain normal traffic flow

Traveling northbound on Peachtree St NE:

Turn left onto Ponce De Leon NE

Turn right onto West Peachtree St NW

Turn right onto 3rd St NE

Turn left onto Peachtree St NE to regain normal traffic flow

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group