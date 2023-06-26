Disturbing details revealed after Griffin couple accused of trying to starve 10-year-old to death

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A bond hearing released disturbing new details about a Griffin couple accused of trying to starve their 10-year-old son to death.

Tyler and Krista Schindley have been charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony, cruelty to children, false imprisonment and simple battery.

The couple’s son was found emaciated and wandering around their Griffin neighborhood on May 12. Neighbors said the child told them he was trying to go buy food at Kroger.

The child weighed just 36 pounds when officers responded to the scene, less than an average four-year-old.

On Tuesday, the couple was denied bond after prosecutors went into graphic detail as they explained the alleged abuse.

“It appears from the evidence that their intent was to make sure that he was not known by the community and that when he died, there would be no one that would pay any attention to that,” prosecutors said. “There would be no one that would even know he was gone.”

Prosecutors told the judge that they believed the Schindleys would leave town if they were allowed bond.

“There is a home, there are multiple businesses and they gained quite a bit of financial benefit from fostering five children and then adopting them, so they have access to uncounted funds that would give the ability to flee the jurisdiction,” prosecutors argued.

The judge asked the couple if they’d like to take the stand, but they refused.

Prosecutors told the judge that the child, who has not been identified, is still receiving treatment and has a long road to recovery.

Court proceedings in Griffin alleged child abuse case stall

