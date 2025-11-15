Parent company of Marlow’s Tavern launches nonprofit foundation

ATLANTA — Sterling Hospitality, owners of Marlow’s Tavern and the Woodall, announced the launch of the Sterling Futures Foundation, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit, aimed at enhancing charitable efforts in the communities it serves.

According to the company, the foundation aims to deepen Sterling Hospitality’s community support, building on nearly 30 years of charitable work.

It will oversee initiatives like the Sterling Hospitality Golf Classic, which has raised significant funds for Special Olympics Georgia, and continue supporting local events such as Marlow’s Tavern spirit nights and Habitat for Humanity builds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“Creating a nonprofit arm of Sterling Hospitality is something we wanted to do for years but we lacked the know-how,” John C Metz, CEO and co-founder of Sterling Hospitality, said in a statement. “The Sterling Futures Foundation is the result.”

The foundation will also expand its outreach to hospitality workers through partnerships with organizations like No Kid Hungry in Georgia and Florida and Atlanta’s Giving Kitchen, which supports hospitality staff in crisis.

Metz, inspired by his father, said he sees the foundation as a way to continue a family legacy of service and to inspire the next generation of chefs.

“We need more passionate folks in this industry and want to create a clear path and a guiding light to help them be successful,” Metz said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group