Owner of rooming house makes court appearance for code violations after Channel 2 investigation

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News was there as a man charged with running an illegal Padsplit rooming house in a historic Atlanta neighborhood appeared in court for the first time.

The Collier Heights Padsplit was the focus of a Channel 2 Action News investigation earlier this month.

Padsplit is an online platform offering rooms for rent by the week in boarding or rooming houses.

Ivan De Figueredo Jr. tried to hide his face from our Channel 2 Action News camera and ignored questions from Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray after the court appearance.

[HAVE A STORY FOR 2 INVESTIGATES? Submit a tip here]

The first code enforcement citation was hung on the door of the Collier Heights home back in September 2022, but this was the first court date.

The Padsplit rooming house in historic Collier Heights remains active. Up to 10 rooms, rented by the week in a house zoned single family.

But the Attorney for the City of Atlanta asked for a 45-day continuance because nobody from the city code and enforcement office showed up to testify.

“It’s like no one cares,” said Heather Allen, who lives two doors down from the Padsplit.

In a Channel 2 Action News investigation earlier this month, we showed you that De Figueredo, Padsplit LLC and Padsplit CEO Atticus Leblanc were all written citations in 2023 for operating a rooming house for a property zoned single family but the city says it has been unable to serve Leblanc and Padsplit those citations.

“They just put a notice on the door. That’s it. So why would they comply? There’s no there’s no repercussion. And there needs to be,” Allen said.

When the judge asked De Figueredo’s attorney if anyone was trying to get the home in compliance with city laws before the next court date, he indicated they were not.

“I can’t say that that the property, would be in compliance. We don’t necessarily agree that it’s not in compliance with the ordinance as it is,” the attorney said.

MORE FROM 2 INVESTIGATES:

Padsplit says in a statement:

“We do not own, did not renovate, nor do we serve as the property managers of the house in question, although it is one of thousands of housing choices provided through our marketplace.”

“It’s against the law. Point blank,” Allen said.

De Figueredo’s attorney claimed his client isn’t even the owner of the Padsplit.

The judge said the first thing that needs to be sorted out is who is the right person or company who should be cited for the violations.

The city of Atlanta tells us they have repeatedly tried to serve Padsplit and Leblanc.

This case is now scheduled for July 8 trial date.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Suspect in Alabama murder caught after wild high-speed chase down I-75 in Atlanta

©2024 Cox Media Group