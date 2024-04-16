Ouch! What bit me? Atlanta ranks in top 50 mosquito-infested cities

ATLANTA — Feeling itchy? You’re not alone. Terminix has identified the Top 50 mosquito-infested cities and Atlanta made the list.

According to Terminix, a Rentokil Terminix company, May is the beginning of mosquito season.

As temperatures rise worldwide, bugs and insects are beginning to creep out and for longer periods, than in previous years.

Atlanta came in the top, falling in fourth place as one of the mosquito-infested cities. The number one city is Los, Angeles, Calif., second place is New York, N.Y., and the third is Dallas-Fort Worth, TX.

The ranking was determined from 2023 Terminix service data, focusing on key metropolitan areas. Any area that experiences seasonal temperatures above 55 degrees Fahrenheit is at risk of mosquito activity, with coastal regions and areas prone to higher humidity being the most vulnerable, according to Terminix.

To help ‘fight the bite’ Dr. Sydney Crawley, principal vector scientist for Terminix, recommends the following three D’s: defend, dress and drain.

Defend – Use a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved insect repellent according to label directions.

Use a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved insect repellent according to label directions. Dress – Extra precautions that may help you avoid being bitten include wearing lighter color clothing as lighter colors are less attractive to mosquitoes than darker colors. Long sleeves, long pants and socks are recommended when near water or heavily wooded areas.

Extra precautions that may help you avoid being bitten include wearing lighter color clothing as lighter colors are less attractive to mosquitoes than darker colors. Long sleeves, long pants and socks are recommended when near water or heavily wooded areas. Drain – Drain any standing water and clean out gutters and drains to ensure they are free-flowing.

For more tips for pest management and the full list, click here.

