Ossoff says postmaster general ‘doesn’t care about’ Georgians after getting no response over delays

ATLANTA — U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff says Postmaster General Louis DeJoy still hasn’t sent him any updates about what is being done to eliminate mail delivery delays across metro Atlanta.

“Postmaster General DeJoy’s refusal to cooperate with basic Senate oversight is baffling and disturbing. It suggests that in addition to being incompetent at delivering the mail on time, he doesn’t care about the Georgians in distress as a result of his incompetence,” Ossoff said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

Postal Service delays have turned into a largely bipartisan issue, with Georgia Democrats and Republicans in U.S. Congress pressing the postmaster for answers and solutions after months of problems.

Delays and lost mail have plagued the new Palmetto sorting facility since it opened.

Postal employees even sent us this video showing the matrix regional sorter, or MARS machine malfunctioning, sending mail and packages off the conveyor belt onto the floor.

Ossoff had sent DeJoy a letter last week giving DeJoy a deadline for an update on what is being done to take care of the problems.

He still hasn’t heard from DeJoy.

“Prescriptions aren’t arriving. Bills aren’t getting paid. Ballots aren’t getting counted. I will continue fighting for the Georgians suffering from the Postmaster General’s failure,” Ossoff said.

Just a month ago, Ossoff and a bi-partisan group of Georgia lawmakers grilled DeJoy over the well-documented problems at the Palmetto facility.

At the time, DeJoy promised the problems would be corrected within the next two months.

The Postal Service announced this week that it is pausing its plans to make changes at mail delivery processes amid an ongoing review of performance issues and widespread delays in delivery.

DeJoy told members of Congress that USPS will not consolidate mail centers at nearly 60 locations until at least 2025.

DeJoy’s announcement that the operations changes would be put on hiatus came in response to a letter from more than 20 members of the U.S. Senate regarding potential impacts to deliveries due to the processing and delivery network adjustments.

“In response to the concern you and your colleagues have expressed, I will commit to pause any implementation of these moves at least until after Jan. 1, 2025,” DeJoy said in a response to members of Congress. “Even then, we will not advance these efforts without advising you of our plans to do so, and then only at a moderated pace of implementation.”

