Original World of Coca-Cola building demolished in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — On Friday, crews began demolishing the original location of the Coca-Cola museum in downtown Atlanta, the World of Coca-Cola.

The building was constructed in 1990 at Underground Atlanta and was a popular destination during the 1996 Olympics.

In 2007, Coke moved out of the original building and into a new facility at Centennial Olympic Park built adjacent to the Georgia Aquarium, where it still sits today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The park is surrounded by hotels and attractions, and also features the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, State Farm Arena, and the Georgia World Congress Center convention hall.

The original building sat vacant since Coca-Cola relocated to the park in 2007.

A public parking garage for the Georgia State Capitol complex will be constructed on the former site of the World of Coca-Cola.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Driver arrested after hitting ambulance, causing it to overturn in DeKalb County Officials say a truck failed to yield and collided with the ambulance, causing it to overturn.

©2024 Cox Media Group