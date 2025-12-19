‘Operation Grinch’ targets domestic violence offenders in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said they have seen a 27% increase in domestic violence cases in 2025, driven by more accurate data collection and a rise in victim reporting.

Police warn pattern of misdemeanor crimes can lead to felonies LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

The increase has prompted renewed efforts to tackle this growing issue, Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne learned.

The surge in domestic violence cases has been supported by the implementation of a new reporting system that captures a broader range of incidents.

Lt. Justin Strom, commander of the Domestic Violence Unit in Atlanta, stated that victims are increasingly feeling empowered to seek help, which contributes to the increased caseload.

Operation Grinch, initiated by the Atlanta Police Department, aims to apprehend individuals with outstanding domestic violence warrants.

Lt. Strom confirmed that eight suspects were arrested Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 in relation to this operation.

Approximately 300 outstanding domestic violence warrants are currently being served by the department, with many of these warrants related to misdemeanors such as simple battery, though some involve more serious charges, including strangulation.

