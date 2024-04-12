Atlanta

New video shows former Super Bowl champion being arrested on gun, stolen car charges

Ricardo Lockette

Ricardo Lockette

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has obtained new video that shows the moment a former Super Bowl champion was arrested on gun and stolen vehicle charges.

Ricardo Lockette, 37, was arrested in metro Atlanta on Wednesday.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden previously obtained court documents that reveal that Georgia State Patrol was conducting surveillance outside a Chipotle near Camp Creek Marketplace when troopers noticed Lockette drive off in a 2021 Ram 1500 TRX with a suspicious tag.

He has now learned that the truck was reported stolen from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport last year.

