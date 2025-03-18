New Labor Commissioner makes history as she promises to always put Georgia first

ATLANTA — The state’s new Labor Commissioner says she will always put Georgians first.

Bárbara Rivera Holmes becomes the first Latina to hold statewide constitutional office in Georgia.

The governor calls her appointment on Tuesday historic.

“I will advocate for good paying jobs that tap into our state’s talent, ensure for safe working conditions and protect secure benefits,” Rivera said.

Kemp said Holmes' experience including as president of the Albany Chamber of Commerce and serving on the state’s board of regents prepares her to lead the Labor Department.

“With her unique experience in both economic development especially in rural Georgia and education at the highest levels of our state she brings an unmatched combination of knowledge and ability to this role that will benefit all those looking for work,” Kemp said.

In Georgia, the unemployment rate is 3.6%. That’s holding steady and better than the national average of 4.1%.

But that doesn’t include most of the federal layoffs announced in February, including at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control on Prevention.

According to the Work Source Georgia website, listings show 296,000 openings across the state.

Kemp said there are three jobs available for everyone looking for work.

“We continue to work on that team approach and continue to make Georgia the best place to live, work and raise a family,” Kemp said.

Former Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson was also remembered on Tuesday. He passed away in November after a cancer fight.

