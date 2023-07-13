Nearly 100,000 Georgians kicked off Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids in June, state says

ATLANTA — Georgia’s June 1 deadline for Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids redetermination deadlines came and went.

The Georgia Department of Community Health released data on the number of Georgians who lost coverage Wednesday, showing nearly 100,000 people lost their health coverage.

Another nearly 57,000 people remain pending and will keep their coverage, for now, while their eligibility is determined.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Data from DCH showed that the state had started the renewal process for 216,991 Georgians on Medicaid and PeachCare back in May.

By the end of June, 64,423 were renewed, while 95,578 lost their health coverage.

Of those renewed, more than 50,000 were able to retain their coverage due to officials’ use of what they call the ex parte process.

The ex parte process is when state officials use available data from Georgians on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program formerly called food stamps, or the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, also called welfare, was used to confirm the residents who kept their coverage were eligible.

As previously reported by Channel 2 Action News, state officials had used the integrated eligibility system back in April to review and retain 66,127 cases via information for SNAP and TANF benefits.

TRENDING STORIES:

Another 169,442 people were sent redetermination packets in May to determine if they could keep their health benefits from the state.

Officials said those Georgians had until the end of June to send in updated information so they could keep their health insurance, and as of June 30, more than 46,000 completed packets were sent in.

While the packets were sent in, that doesn’t necessarily mean all 46,000 or more individuals will keep their benefits.

As the unwinding process continues in Georgia, the state’s own limited Medicaid expansion program started July 1, with coverage to begin taking effect in September, according to state officials.

The Georgia Pathways program is supposed to cover up to 345,000 eligible Georgians, though Gov. Brian Kemp said previously that the first year was expected to cover between 31,000 and 100,000 residents.

As of June 30, DCH reported there were 231,885 renewals completed, between Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids.

Beneficiaries who need to submit additional information for coverage determination will have 90 days after their termination dates to submit updated proof of eligibility, officials said.

For those whose eligibility was denied, and who have initiated an appeal, Medicaid coverage remains in place. Denials can be appealed up to 30 days after termination.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS:

DOJ launching civil rights investigation into Fulton County Jail The DOJ will also investigate whether the jail discriminates against incarcerated people with psychiatric disabilities.

©2023 Cox Media Group