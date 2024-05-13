MomoCon announces lineup of guests for this year’s massive convention

ATLANTA — An explosive Memorial Day Weekend of animation, music, video games, and guest appearances kicks off the summer at the Georgia World Congress Center and the Omni Hotel in Atlanta.

That’s because MomoCon returns to town. The event is a multi-genre fan convention encompassing American and Japanese animation, video gaming, board and card gaming, live-action role-play gaming, comics, and costuming. MomoCon 2024 has a prominent list of voice actors, animators, comic book creators, cosplayers, and online personalities coming to Atlanta.

“In 2024, 50,000 guests are anticipated, topping the 48,000 attendees who converged on the Georgia World Congress Center in 2023,” a news release said.

MORE THINGS 2 DO AROUND ATLANTA:

This year’s MomoCon will feature artists like Jodi Benson, who was the voice of Ariel in “The Little Mermaid,” and also had voice roles in other Disney films, and Beau Billinslea, who voiced roles in “Cowboy Bebop,” “Naruto,” and “Final Fantasy Advent Children.”

This year’s event also has several guests from the metro area.

MomoCon will be held May 24-27 at the Georgia World Congress Center and the Omni Hotel.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

GALLERY:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 95 MomoCon returns to Atlanta MomoCon is back! (Nelson Hicks)





©2024 Cox Media Group