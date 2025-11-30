Moments before Atlanta shootout seen on surveillance video

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating shootings throughout the city, including one that killed a teen.

Channel 2’s Cory James was live at police headquarters for WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Two shootings happened just a few hours apart from each other. Police are not releasing much about the latest shooting.

But surveillance footage that Channel 2 Action News got a hold of hours ago paints a clear picture both before and after the trigger was pulled.

It shows the moments leading up to a shooting in southwest Atlanta on Campbellton Road late Saturday afternoon.

A person in burgundy, holding what looks to be a rifle-style weapon appears to fire a shot into the air.

Seconds later, someone standing next to a black pickup truck returns fire, and then a shootout begins.

“The other guy fell on the ground,” said John Opari, who manages the gas station where this shooting happened.

“When I got here they were doing CPR when all the officers are around try on the guy on the floor,” he said.

Into the evening Atlanta police collected evidence near the truck that had its back left window shot out.

More than a dozen crime scene markers were left behind pointing out shell casings and evidence bags that were surrounded by shattered glass.

Channel 2 Action News even captured someone being placed into the back of a patrol car during the investigation.

Channel 2 is still working to learn more about the latest shooting.

Right now, the name of the teen who was shot Saturday around noon at a shopping center on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW has not been released.

It is also not known if both shootings are connected.

