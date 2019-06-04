Metro tequila company worries tariff could impact bottom line

ATLANTA - The founders of a metro tequila company are concerned the tariffs will make them drive up prices.
Goza tequila is bottled in Mexico. The company’s founders know people may think twice about what they order to eat and drink if it's more expensive.
"Instead of a $6 margarita it's now a $9 margarita. And as that happens, I think there will be a lot of disconnect between the consumer wondering who's paying for what" Goza co-founder Jacob Gluck said.
Why many restaurants are also concerned they may have to raise prices, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
